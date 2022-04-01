17,654 Shares in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Purchased by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SMMD. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 117.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 129.7% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 88.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS SMMD traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.38. The stock had a trading volume of 67,141 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.87 and its 200-day moving average is $64.20. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 52 week low of $38.91 and a 52 week high of $45.72.

