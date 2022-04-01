19,800 Shares in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TNL. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 140.5% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TNL opened at $57.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.75. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12 month low of $46.10 and a 12 month high of $68.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.51 and its 200 day moving average is $55.20.

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.19 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $786,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $128,056.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

