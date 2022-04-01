1,992 Shares in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Bought by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,176,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in AutoZone by 69.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,080,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,732,000 after acquiring an additional 444,581 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 439,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,026,000 after buying an additional 7,148 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in AutoZone by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 301,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,475,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AutoZone by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,761,000 after buying an additional 60,824 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in AutoZone by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 271,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,802,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $5,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof bought 259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,944.66 per share, with a total value of $503,666.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,417 shares of company stock valued at $10,938,293. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,044.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.91. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,367.96 and a 1-year high of $2,110.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,937.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,885.93.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $14.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Argus raised shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,210.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,096.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,300.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,057.21.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

