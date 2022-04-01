2,426,560 Shares in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,426,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,275,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 4.72% of Casella Waste Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RE Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 57.7% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 2.4% during the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 11,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

CWST stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,668. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 109.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.47 and a 12 month high of $92.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.01.

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $241.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CWST. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

In related news, Director Michael K. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total transaction of $452,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Heald sold 3,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total transaction of $228,112.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 131,475 shares of company stock worth $10,361,067. Insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

