2local Trading 24.5% Lower This Week (2LC)

2local (2LC) traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 1st. During the last seven days, 2local has traded down 24.5% against the U.S. dollar. One 2local coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. 2local has a market cap of $181,052.76 and approximately $75,096.00 worth of 2local was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00047655 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,456.01 or 0.07438657 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,517.26 or 1.00122866 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00055413 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

2local Profile

2local’s total supply is 13,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,911,196,120 coins. 2local’s official Twitter account is @2local1

According to CryptoCompare, “2local is a loyalty platform with the goal to achieve a sustainable world with prosperity for all. The cashback system supports sustainable and local-to-local working businesses. This cashback is generated from the profit from Yield Farms and Staking Pools.2local doesn’t profit from its users but create value with its users.The 2local platform has or will get the following features:Loyalty Platform Sustainability and Local-to-LocalDecentralized Exchange (swap)Staking and Yield FarmingMarketplace in-app with connected companies.Payment app with exchange options.Debit card.Decentralized multi-currency wallet.Cashback system for locally or sustainable working companies.”

