318,029 Shares in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Bought by Claris Advisors LLC MO

Claris Advisors LLC MO acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 318,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,438,000. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up approximately 11.0% of Claris Advisors LLC MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Claris Advisors LLC MO owned approximately 0.28% of Dimensional International Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $2,357,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $39,493,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $4,114,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,188,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,501,000.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.63. The company had a trading volume of 625 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,177. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52 week low of $30.59 and a 52 week high of $35.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.59.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.