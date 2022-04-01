3M (NYSE:MMM) Position Cut by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,493 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 1.5% in the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in 3M by 0.7% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in 3M by 1.6% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, HNP Capital LLC lifted its position in 3M by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MMM traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.69. 2,196,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,548,965. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $153.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $139.74 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The firm has a market cap of $85.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 58.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on 3M in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on 3M in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on 3M from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.73.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

