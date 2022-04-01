3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,640 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of 3M by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,678,000 after purchasing an additional 832,796 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 4.8% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 63,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,182,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,884 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,536 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on 3M from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.73.

Shares of MMM traded up $0.81 on Friday, reaching $149.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,196,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,548,965. 3M has a twelve month low of $139.74 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.24 and a 200 day moving average of $169.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 58.89%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

