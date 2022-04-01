40,000 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Acquired by Highlander Partners L.P.

Highlander Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 40,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,000. Intel comprises approximately 2.5% of Highlander Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of Intel by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. DZ Bank lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.71.

Shares of INTC traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.11. The stock had a trading volume of 46,394,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,371,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.67.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

