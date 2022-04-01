4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Price Down 5.7% Over Last Week (FOUR)

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (FOUR) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 1st. In the last seven days, 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has a market cap of $551,118.90 and approximately $81,820.00 worth of 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003657 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00037356 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.60 or 0.00109333 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Coin Profile

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (FOUR) is a coin. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,901,359 coins. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official website is the4thpillar.io . 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official message board is medium.com/the4thpillar . 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official Twitter account is @THE4THPILLARLTD

According to CryptoCompare, “The 4thpillar technologies products and services can be applied to various industries, as the need for secure digital eDelivery of sensitive electronic data and documents rises. It implements Blockchain-based technology solutions and facilitate digital transformation for the public and private sector. “

