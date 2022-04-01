6,731 Shares in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 2,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.82, for a total transaction of $508,171.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total value of $1,814,894.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,726 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,209 over the last 90 days. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MAR shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Marriott International from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.36.

MAR opened at $175.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.62 and a beta of 1.68. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.23 and a 12-month high of $184.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 125.04% and a net margin of 7.93%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

