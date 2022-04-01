75,000 Shares in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Acquired by Highlander Partners L.P.

Highlander Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 75,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,519,000. Texas Capital Bancshares comprises approximately 5.5% of Highlander Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Highlander Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of Texas Capital Bancshares as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 4,210.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 3,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:TCBI traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.95. 792,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,256. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.68. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.27 and a 1 year high of $72.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.
TCBI has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.26.
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.
