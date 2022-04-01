75,000 Shares in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Acquired by Highlander Partners L.P.

Highlander Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 75,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,519,000. Texas Capital Bancshares comprises approximately 5.5% of Highlander Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Highlander Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of Texas Capital Bancshares as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 4,210.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 3,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TCBI traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.95. 792,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,256. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.68. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.27 and a 1 year high of $72.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.28. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $225.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

TCBI has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.26.

About Texas Capital Bancshares (Get Rating)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

