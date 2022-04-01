798,000 Shares in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) Purchased by Highlander Partners L.P.

Highlander Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 798,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,679,000. Full Truck Alliance makes up about 8.1% of Highlander Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Highlander Partners L.P. owned 0.07% of Full Truck Alliance as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the 4th quarter worth about $1,823,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,256,000. GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 839,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after acquiring an additional 108,619 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,447,000. Finally, Green Court Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,890,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,565,000 after acquiring an additional 503,723 shares in the last quarter. 10.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price target on Full Truck Alliance from $16.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NYSE YMM traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.17. 4,263,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,612,544. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $22.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.10.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

