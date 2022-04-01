857,065 Shares in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 857,065 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,805,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.09% of salesforce.com at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Taylor Wealth Management Partners raised its position in salesforce.com by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 4,063 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,437 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Security National Bank now owns 18,991 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,125,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at $759,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.17, for a total value of $4,403,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.62, for a total transaction of $449,926.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,717 shares of company stock worth $29,688,195. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com stock traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $210.82. The company had a trading volume of 88,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,519,328. The firm has a market cap of $208.71 billion, a PE ratio of 140.45, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $184.44 and a one year high of $311.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $210.28 and a 200 day moving average of $249.86.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $375.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.23.

salesforce.com Profile (Get Rating)

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.