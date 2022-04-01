85,933 Shares in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Purchased by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 85,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Leggett & Platt at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 398.8% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 139.2% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

LEG traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $35.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,717. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $34.77 and a 12 month high of $59.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.36.

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

LEG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 6,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $236,295.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

