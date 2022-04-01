870,214 Shares in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 870,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,082,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.5% of Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares S&P 500 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 274.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 4,336,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178,847 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,224,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,669,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,856 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,004,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,407 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,380,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,626,054,000 after purchasing an additional 932,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,026,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,577,000 after purchasing an additional 913,698 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $453.29. The company had a trading volume of 125,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,723,011. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $394.27 and a 52-week high of $482.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $441.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $453.21.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

