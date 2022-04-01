ABBC Coin Tops 1-Day Volume of $42.23 Million (ABBC)

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 1st. In the last week, ABBC Coin has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. ABBC Coin has a market capitalization of $134.99 million and approximately $42.23 million worth of ABBC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABBC Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000299 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded up 48.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003064 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001012 BTC.

SSV Network (SSV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00020890 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001292 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00014984 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000428 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003947 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002750 BTC.

ABBC Coin Coin Profile

ABBC is a coin. It was first traded on March 5th, 2018. ABBC Coin’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 978,061,553 coins. ABBC Coin’s official website is www.abbcfoundation.com . ABBC Coin’s official Twitter account is @abbcfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Alibabacoin is a decentralised e-commerce ecosystem that creates a link between businesses and consumers through blockchain technology. The Alibabacoin platform offers many possibilities to the users that include learning resources for the users, payment system on businesses & exchanges, a trading option through the internal P2P Exchange, participation on Social & Charity donations and the main feature shopping with ABBC. The ABBC coin is a mineable coin and is used as a medium of exchange within the Alibabacoin network. “

