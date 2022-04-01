AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 280.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,439 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 2.4% of WBI Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $15,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 530.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. 65.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABBV. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.31.

ABBV traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $162.68. 5,668,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,831,385. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $287.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.80. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.17 and a 1 year high of $164.66.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $338,243.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $2,794,386.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,819 shares of company stock worth $16,155,094 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

