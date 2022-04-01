Abrdn PLC (LON:ABDN) Insider Douglas J. Flint Purchases 9,618 Shares

Abrdn PLC (LON:ABDN – Get Rating) insider Douglas J. Flint bought 9,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 214 ($2.80) per share, with a total value of £20,582.52 ($26,961.65).

ABDN stock traded up GBX 0.43 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 215.33 ($2.82). 5,829,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,770,406. The company has a market cap of £4.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 218.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 237.84. Abrdn PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 164.80 ($2.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 300.40 ($3.94).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a GBX 7.30 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 3.53%. Abrdn’s payout ratio is 0.32%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.95) target price on shares of Abrdn in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank cut Abrdn to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 285 ($3.73) to GBX 260 ($3.41) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Abrdn from GBX 271 ($3.55) to GBX 225 ($2.95) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Abrdn from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 235 ($3.08) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Abrdn in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 259.38 ($3.40).

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

