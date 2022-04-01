Acasti Pharma (CVE:ACST) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Acasti Pharma Inc. (CVE:ACST – Get Rating) dropped 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.53 and last traded at C$1.53. Approximately 304 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 15,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.54.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 16.07 and a current ratio of 16.91. The stock has a market cap of C$67.76 million and a P/E ratio of -2.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.46 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.82.

About Acasti Pharma (CVE:ACST)

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

