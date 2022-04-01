ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Sees Large Volume Increase

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 55,731 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,026,615 shares.The stock last traded at $21.78 and had previously closed at $20.69.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACM Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on ACM Research from $33.33 to $36.67 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of ACM Research from $41.67 to $43.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $44.00 to $46.67 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of ACM Research from $40.00 to $33.33 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.40.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

ACM Research ( NASDAQ:ACMR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. ACM Research had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $95.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 108.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ACM Research, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Haiping Dun sold 12,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $1,007,162.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $321,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACMR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ACM Research by 982.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of ACM Research by 21.8% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research during the third quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of ACM Research by 28.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 50.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

