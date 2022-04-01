Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Trading 11.7% Higher This Week

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 1st. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $393,180.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be bought for about $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,460.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,464.21 or 0.07456306 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.24 or 0.00271712 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $377.50 or 0.00812516 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.21 or 0.00101620 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00012865 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007811 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $220.32 or 0.00474218 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $187.59 or 0.00403762 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (CRYPTO:AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

