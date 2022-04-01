Adient (NYSE:ADNT) PT Lowered to $50.00

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ADNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adient in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Adient from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.75.

NYSE ADNT opened at $40.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 4.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Adient has a 12 month low of $30.53 and a 12 month high of $53.17.

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.46). Adient had a return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Adient will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in Adient by 231.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Adient by 933.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Adient by 334.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Adient by 59.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

