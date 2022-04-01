Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Shares Down 3.4% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) fell 3.4% on Friday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $50.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Adient traded as low as $39.23 and last traded at $39.38. 3,704 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,121,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.77.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Adient from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adient in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Adient by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,580,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,579,000 after buying an additional 151,676 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Adient by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,955,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,779,000 after buying an additional 2,856,434 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Adient by 10.0% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,349,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,857,000 after buying an additional 303,320 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Adient by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,885,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,139,000 after buying an additional 49,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Adient by 3.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,877,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,274,000 after buying an additional 87,494 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.46). Adient had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adient plc will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adient (NYSE:ADNT)

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

