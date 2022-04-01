Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by WD Rutherford LLC

WD Rutherford LLC lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,031 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Adobe comprises about 2.9% of WD Rutherford LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 857.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total value of $197,140.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total transaction of $1,197,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,517 shares of company stock valued at $11,236,276. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE stock traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $458.19. 2,715,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,082,903. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $407.94 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $468.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $559.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.43 billion, a PE ratio of 45.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $545.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $540.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.24.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

