Adshares 1-Day Volume Tops $3.78 Million (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 1st. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $135.64 million and $3.78 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.39 or 0.00011673 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Adshares has traded up 5.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $105.90 or 0.00229249 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00008459 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 25,154,863 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Adshares is adshares.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Buying and Selling Adshares

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

