Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,163 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,685 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 10,454 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 188,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,490,000 after purchasing an additional 77,188 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,229,000. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 252.9% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 15,484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 11,096 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter worth $450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

WMS stock opened at $118.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 41.83 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.13 and its 200 day moving average is $119.83. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $95.50 and a one year high of $138.02.

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $715.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.35 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 15.49%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WMS shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $149.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.60.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

