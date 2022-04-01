Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by WD Rutherford LLC

WD Rutherford LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,642 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 3.7% of WD Rutherford LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $7,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 68.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMD. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.85.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total value of $234,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $12,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 160,996 shares of company stock valued at $19,651,602. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.19. 111,722,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,109,023. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $164.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.75 billion, a PE ratio of 42.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.21.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

