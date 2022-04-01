Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday after Desjardins raised their price target on the stock from C$10.50 to C$12.00. The stock traded as high as $7.42 and last traded at $7.16, with a volume of 45063 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.95.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.25 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advantage Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.53.

The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.53.

Advantage Energy ( OTCMKTS:AAVVF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 94.29%. The firm had revenue of $126.34 million for the quarter.

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

