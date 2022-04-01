ADVFN (LON:AFN) Shares Down 3.4%

ADVFN Plc (LON:AFN – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 58.40 ($0.76) and last traded at GBX 59.88 ($0.78). Approximately 60,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 306% from the average daily volume of 14,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62 ($0.81).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 68.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 70.47. The stock has a market cap of £15.64 million and a P/E ratio of 10.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87.

Get ADVFN alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. ADVFN’s payout ratio is 0.26%.

ADVFN Plc, together with subsidiaries, develops and provides financial information primarily through the Internet and research services. The company offers stock, crypto, forex, and commodity market information to the private investors in the United Kingdom, the United States, Brazil, Italy, and other international retail markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ADVFN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADVFN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.