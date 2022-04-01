Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Price Target Raised to €5.60

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from €5.30 ($5.82) to €5.60 ($6.15) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

AEG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aegon in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Aegon from €5.00 ($5.49) to €4.70 ($5.16) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Aegon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Aegon from €5.10 ($5.60) to €5.00 ($5.49) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.39.

Get Aegon alerts:

Shares of AEG traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.49. 368,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,490,185. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.21 and a 200-day moving average of $5.07. Aegon has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $6.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Aegon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Aegon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Aegon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Aegon by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aegon by 476.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 8,986 shares during the period. 10.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aegon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.