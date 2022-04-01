Aena S.M.E. (OTC:ANYYY) Trading Down 2.1%

Aena S.M.E. S.A. (OTC:ANYYY – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.50 and last traded at $16.50. Approximately 36,987 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 120,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.86.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Aena S.M.E. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Aena S.M.E. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Aena S.M.E. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.13.

