Aeron Hits Market Capitalization of $322,292.06 (ARNX)

Aeron (ARNX) traded 3,500.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. One Aeron coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0161 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Aeron has traded 3,526.8% higher against the dollar. Aeron has a total market cap of $322,292.06 and approximately $2,889.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Aeron Profile

Aeron (ARNX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero . Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

Aeron Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

