AEW UK REIT (LON:AEWU) Trading Up 1%

AEW UK REIT plc (LON:AEWU – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 121.17 ($1.59) and last traded at GBX 121 ($1.59). Approximately 653,211 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 667,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 119.80 ($1.57).

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AEW UK REIT in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £191.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80. The company has a current ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 115.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 111.86.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. AEW UK REIT’s payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

AEW UK REIT Company Profile (LON:AEWU)

AEW UK REIT plc (LSE: AEWU) aims to deliver an attractive total return to shareholders by investing predominantly in smaller commercial properties (typically less than Â£15 million), on shorter occupational leases in strong commercial locations across the United Kingdom. The Company was listed on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and admitted to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange on 12 May 2015, raising Â£100.5m.

