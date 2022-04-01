AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 720,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE:AGCO opened at $146.03 on Friday. AGCO has a 1 year low of $108.56 and a 1 year high of $158.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.59 and a 200-day moving average of $124.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.27.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.36. AGCO had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AGCO will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.74%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AGCO. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on AGCO in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on AGCO in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AGCO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.00.

In other news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $105,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $3,295,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in AGCO by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in AGCO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in AGCO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in AGCO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

