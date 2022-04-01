Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Analysts expect Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.27) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Agenus’ earnings. Agenus also reported earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agenus will report full year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($1.01). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.52). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Agenus.
Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $20.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share.
Shares of AGEN stock opened at $2.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.59. Agenus has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $6.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.60 million, a PE ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 1.19.
In related news, insider Steven J. O’day sold 38,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $118,357.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Agenus in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.60% of the company’s stock.
Agenus Company Profile (Get Rating)
Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.
