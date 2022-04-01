Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Shares Purchased by AltraVue Capital LLC

AltraVue Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 463,277 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,760 shares during the quarter. Agilysys comprises 2.7% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. AltraVue Capital LLC owned approximately 1.88% of Agilysys worth $20,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Agilysys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Agilysys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agilysys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Agilysys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Agilysys stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,442. The firm has a market capitalization of $988.56 million, a P/E ratio of -42.88 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.63. Agilysys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.63 and a 1-year high of $59.60.

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $39.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.11 million. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 24.74% and a negative net margin of 12.98%. Agilysys’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Mutch sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $73,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert L. Jr. Jacks sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total value of $526,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

AGYS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Maxim Group lowered their target price on Agilysys from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Agilysys from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agilysys in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations and venue management, activity management, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

