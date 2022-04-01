Aidos Kuneen Achieves Market Cap of $7.70 Million (ADK)

Aidos Kuneen (ADK) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 1st. During the last seven days, Aidos Kuneen has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Aidos Kuneen coin can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000666 BTC on popular exchanges. Aidos Kuneen has a market capitalization of $7.70 million and $241,736.00 worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,278.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,443.17 or 0.07440098 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.05 or 0.00270219 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $377.50 or 0.00815702 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.16 or 0.00101904 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00012928 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00007590 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $218.33 or 0.00471784 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $188.43 or 0.00407170 BTC.

About Aidos Kuneen

Aidos Kuneen (ADK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. The official website for Aidos Kuneen is aidoskuneen.com . Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

Buying and Selling Aidos Kuneen

