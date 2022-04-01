Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Purchased by Charter Trust Co.

Charter Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $10,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APD has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.73.

Shares of APD traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $249.91. 1,179,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,486,166. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.24 and a twelve month high of $316.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.19.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 61.29%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

