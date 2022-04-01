Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Downgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright lowered Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Akebia Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Akebia Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.31.

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

AKBA traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,020,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,334,643. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.47. The stock has a market cap of $116.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.49. Akebia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $4.33.

Akebia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 187.89% and a negative net margin of 132.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John P. Butler sold 25,053 shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total value of $53,863.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 43,757 shares of company stock valued at $94,094 in the last quarter. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKBA. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 69.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,968,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,222 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $4,348,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 317.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,147,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,905 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 6.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,052,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,470,000 after purchasing an additional 877,806 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,593,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,862,000 after purchasing an additional 498,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The firm is also involved in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.