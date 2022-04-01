Aker Offshore Wind AS (OTCMKTS:AKOWF) Shares Down 10.1%

Aker Offshore Wind AS (OTCMKTS:AKOWF – Get Rating) shares dropped 10.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 3,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 2,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.48.

About Aker Offshore Wind AS (OTCMKTS:AKOWF)

Aker Offshore Wind AS operates as a deep-water offshore wind developer in Norway and internationally. Its portfolio includes development projects and prospects in South Korea, the United States, Norway, and the United Kingdom with approximately 1.5GW of potential capacity. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway.

