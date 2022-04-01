Akroma (AKA) Price Tops $0.0014 on Major Exchanges

Akroma (AKA) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 1st. In the last seven days, Akroma has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Akroma has a market cap of $26,567.09 and approximately $33.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akroma coin can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,442.83 or 0.07455622 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.87 or 0.00101507 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma Coin Profile

Akroma (CRYPTO:AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official website is akroma.io . Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma . Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Akroma Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akroma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

