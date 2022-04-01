Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Purchased by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 96.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $4,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 161.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

In other news, CEO J Kent Masters purchased 5,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $190.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total transaction of $366,388.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALB opened at $221.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.93. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $143.26 and a 1-year high of $291.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.54.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. Albemarle had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $894.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 147.66%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALB. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Albemarle from $245.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Albemarle from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. HSBC raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Albemarle from $230.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Albemarle from $280.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.14.

Albemarle Profile (Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.