Alchemy Pay (ACH) Price Reaches $0.0426 on Exchanges

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0426 or 0.00000092 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. Alchemy Pay has a total market capitalization of $181.25 million and approximately $21.33 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Alchemy Pay alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $186.04 or 0.00402877 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.14 or 0.00091264 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.35 or 0.00111194 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004704 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00007499 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000466 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,250,842,437 coins. The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemy Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemy Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.