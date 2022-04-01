Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 406,894 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 3,579,557 shares.The stock last traded at $38.37 and had previously closed at $38.30.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.07.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,962,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $195,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,053 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,022,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,737,000. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,350,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,632,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,498,000 after acquiring an additional 599,615 shares in the last quarter.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.