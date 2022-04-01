Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Stock Position Lowered by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,707 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $5,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALGN shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $880.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $454.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $693.38.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $436.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $470.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $578.24. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $372.62 and a 52 week high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 22.19%. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

