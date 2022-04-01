Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Insider Sells $33,607.08 in Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) insider Donald Steven Furman sold 3,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $33,607.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ALHC stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.72. 408,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,872. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.19. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $28.59.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 58.92% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $298.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.81 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 592,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,469,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the third quarter worth $400,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 15.8% in the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,539,000 after purchasing an additional 209,969 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 1.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 970,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,501,000 after purchasing an additional 16,580 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the third quarter worth $688,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

ALHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $24.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

About Alignment Healthcare (Get Rating)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.