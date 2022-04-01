Alison Nicoll Sells 7,500 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total value of $897,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Alison Nicoll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total value of $914,550.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $782,850.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total value of $884,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.64, for a total value of $1,099,800.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total value of $1,080,375.00.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.99, for a total value of $817,425.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total value of $811,950.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total value of $754,800.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.27, for a total value of $812,025.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total value of $913,050.00.

Upstart stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.03. 8,751,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,976,682. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 77.33 and a beta of 0.01. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.15 and a 12-month high of $401.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.37 and its 200-day moving average is $193.62.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.38. Upstart had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 15.96%. Equities research analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

UPST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Upstart from $285.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Upstart from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Upstart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.25.

Upstart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

