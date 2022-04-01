All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,583 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 123.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares during the quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 17,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 5,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 22,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL opened at $174.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.82.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

