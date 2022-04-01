Alliance Mining (CVE:ALM) Trading Down 2%

Alliance Mining Corp. (CVE:ALM – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 7,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.81 million and a PE ratio of -1.40.

In other Alliance Mining news, Senior Officer Christopher Ross Anderson bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 838,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$209,715.

Alliance Mining Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It has an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Red Rice Lake property comprising 14 mineral claims located in the Bissett Gold Mine Camp in Manitoba. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

